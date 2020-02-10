Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

