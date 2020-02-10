Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 70,886 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13.

MPWR stock opened at $180.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

