Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of XEC opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

