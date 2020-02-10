Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $59.05 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

