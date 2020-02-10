Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $59.05 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Analyst Recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Livent Corporation
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Livent Corporation
Arizona State Retirement System Has $836,000 Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd
Arizona State Retirement System Has $836,000 Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report