Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $297.60

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 297.60 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 304.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 12001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.40 ($4.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

