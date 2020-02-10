alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.15

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €18.15 ($21.10) and last traded at €18.06 ($21.00), with a volume of 34030 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.14 ($21.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.21 ($20.02).

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.17 and a 200-day moving average of €16.12.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

