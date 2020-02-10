BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,768.00

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,768 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,759.78 ($23.15), with a volume of 12385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,686.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,508.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $849.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.84.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

