Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.90

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.90 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 299.89 ($3.94), with a volume of 3563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.91).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Rank Group’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

