Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $349.80

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.80 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 349.70 ($4.60), with a volume of 45377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

