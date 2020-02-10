Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $627.50

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 627.50 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.20), with a volume of 334424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626.50 ($8.24).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 579.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.68.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,376,242 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd –
Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,376,242 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd –
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report