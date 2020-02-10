Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $627.50

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 627.50 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.20), with a volume of 334424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626.50 ($8.24).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 579.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.68.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

