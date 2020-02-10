QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $388.80

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 388.80 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 377.80 ($4.97), with a volume of 36091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.98).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Investec upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336.71 ($4.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

