Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 1658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.26).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.89. The firm has a market cap of $614.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc.
Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,376,242 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd –
Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,376,242 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd –
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Ferro Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report