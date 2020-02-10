Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 1658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.26).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.89. The firm has a market cap of $614.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.