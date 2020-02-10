Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.00

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.17), with a volume of 60624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.17).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.