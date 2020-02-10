Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MED. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

