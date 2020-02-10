Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Blucora worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $23.28 on Monday. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

