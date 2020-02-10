ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Sells $5,400,139.50 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,893,544.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

