Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 226,448 Shares

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

