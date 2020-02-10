Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $15,411,192.60 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.23 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

