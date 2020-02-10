SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

