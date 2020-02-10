Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

RKDA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

