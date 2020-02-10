Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
RKDA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.