Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
