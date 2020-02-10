Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

