American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $101.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

