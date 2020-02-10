American International Group Inc. Has $33.44 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $144.04 and a 1 year high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

