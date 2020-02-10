U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 59,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

