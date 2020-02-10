American International Group Inc. Has $37.53 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

