American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in American Tower by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $238.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.05 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

