American International Group Inc. Sells 85,242 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX opened at $156.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Dividend

