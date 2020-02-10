American International Group Inc. Has $42.36 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.65. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $217.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

