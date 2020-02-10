CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.