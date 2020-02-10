American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $68,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

