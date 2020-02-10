Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

