American International Group Inc. Has $55.13 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $315.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

