American International Group Inc. Buys 6,667 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $326.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.