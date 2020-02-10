Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 373,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 238,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,339,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 98,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.