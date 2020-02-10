American International Group Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVDA opened at $251.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

