Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $67,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

AMGN stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

