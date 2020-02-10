American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,512 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.09 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.