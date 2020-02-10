Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

