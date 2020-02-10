American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.00 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.66. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.