American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Centurylink worth $269,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,669,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

