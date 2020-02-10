Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $298,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,505,000 after acquiring an additional 422,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

