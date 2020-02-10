American International Group Inc. Trims Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,759,297 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of NetApp worth $316,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 179.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NTAP opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report