American International Group Inc. Trims Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,759,297 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of NetApp worth $316,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 179.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NTAP opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

