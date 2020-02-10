American International Group Inc. Buys 4,886,896 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 781.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.3% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $324,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

