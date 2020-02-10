Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,916 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Gilead Sciences worth $336,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

