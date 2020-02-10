American International Group Inc. Sells 849,988 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029,459 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 849,988 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 1.3% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $347,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

