Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of GOOS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

