American International Group Inc. Buys 1,794,019 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 545.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report