American International Group Inc. Buys 1,794,019 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 545.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $374,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.