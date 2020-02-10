Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Loews by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

L stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.