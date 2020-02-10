Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Loews by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

L stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
American International Group Inc. Buys 60,179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
Amgen, Inc. Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
Comcast Co. Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc
American International Group Inc. Purchases 19,971,424 Shares of Centurylink Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report