Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,484 Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $126.68 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,036,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.