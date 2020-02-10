Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

